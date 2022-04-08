ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 17 to 23 Sunday morning. * WHERE...A large portion central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...A significant freeze could kill crops, sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Holmes, North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Holmes; North Walton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Creek, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Creek; McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 48 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA OKFUSKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CREEK OKMULGEE IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW MCINTOSH PITTSBURG PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, EUFAULA, HUGO, MCALESTER, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, AND SAPULPA.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 26 to 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Rusk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RUSK...NORTHWESTERN NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 1124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sacul, or 15 miles east of Rusk, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Trawick around 1135 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Linwood, Lilbert, Reklaw, Looneyville and Cushing. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 844 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maydelle, or 9 miles southwest of Jacksonville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, New Salem, Ponta, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Glenfawn and Laneville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Cherokee; Mayes; Muskogee; Okmulgee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Rogers, southwestern Mayes, Wagoner, northwestern Cherokee, northwestern Muskogee, northeastern Okmulgee and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Stonebluff, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Claremore... Wagoner Owasso... Bixby Jenks... Glenpool Coweta... Pryor Creek Catoosa... Verdigris Chouteau... Haskell Inola... Oologah Porter... Foyil Taft... Boynton This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 222 and 259. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Ottawa; Rogers Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Craig, northeastern Rogers, northern Delaware, Ottawa, northeastern Mayes and Nowata Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from South Coffeyville to 2 miles northeast of Spavinaw. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Miami... Vinita Nowata... Jay Grove... Commerce Seneca... Chelsea Fairland... Afton South West City... Quapaw Langley... Adair South Coffeyville... Welch Bernice... Ketchum Spavinaw... Delaware This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 269 and 324. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...This morning, sub-freezing low temperatures in the low to middle 20s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers; Wagoner RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR NOWATA...CRAIG...ROGERS...AND MAYES COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Nowata, Craig, Rogers, Mayes, and Wagoner counties. * WIND...South to southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. * TEMPERATURE...Highs in the mid 60s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee; Osage; Pawnee RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR OSAGE PAWNEE...CREEK...AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Creek, and Okfuskee counties. * WIND...South to southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. * TEMPERATURE...Highs in the mid and upper 60s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CREEK COUNTY, OK

