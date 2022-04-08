Freeze Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Sunday. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. East Fork White River from near Rivervale to near Williams. White River from near Elliston to near Hazleton. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday /8:00 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday /8:00 PM EST Saturday/ was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO