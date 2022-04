CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver speeding away from a traffic stop struck several people including a child and a police officer in Chicago's River North neighborhood Saturday evening. According to the Chicago Police Department, a police sergeant stopped the driver of a red Hyundai near Grand Avenue and North State Street, and when he asked the driver to exit his vehicle, the driver refused, put his vehicle in gear and drove off. A witness aid the sergeant doing the stop went to process the documents for the couple sitting inside the car when that couple decided to drive off. As they drove away...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO