Piqua, OH

City record

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 1 day ago

-4:35 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 1500 block of Michigan Street. -3:25 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An...

KESQ

Police chief: City on pace for another record year of shootings

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held a press conference on gun violence Thursday while flanked by top members of local law enforcement. A big focus of the press conference was on the struggle to balance the explosion in gun violence with the proper resources to investigate and prosecute.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested In Connection To Deadly Teenage Shooting After Standoff With Philadelphia Police; Others Still At Large: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested one of several suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a teenage boy. Police say a group of five to six men shot the 18-year-old victim 13 times at 60th and Clifford Streets in Overbrook just after 7 p.m. Officials say the 18-year-old was shot three times in the head, four times in the chest, and three times in each leg. Then, the suspects ran into a house in the 6000 block of Hazelhurst Street just off of Lancaster Avenue. They were in a standoff with police for an hour before a SWAT team arrived and cleared the home. Police only found one of the suspects, who was hiding in an alley behind the home. They say the others are still at large. The victim died at Lankenau Hospital shortly after the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

