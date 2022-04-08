ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Photos: Crash simulation held at local high school

By Paige Weeks
 1 day ago

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — It was a grisly scene Friday morning at Fountain-Fort Carson High School (FFCHS) when students, staffs, and members of the Fountain Fire and Police Departments held a mock crash.

Prepare for sirens, helicopter during crash simulation at local high school

Below are pictures of the event, which was meant to underscore the importance of safety during the school’s upcoming prom and any activities related to the event.

