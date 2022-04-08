Photos: Crash simulation held at local high school
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — It was a grisly scene Friday morning at Fountain-Fort Carson High School (FFCHS) when students, staffs, and members of the Fountain Fire and Police Departments held a mock crash.Prepare for sirens, helicopter during crash simulation at local high school
Below are pictures of the event, which was meant to underscore the importance of safety during the school’s upcoming prom and any activities related to the event.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 1