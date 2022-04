Magic mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest ballet dancer of them all? Snow White, of course. The Cincinnati Ballet’s family-friendly spring performance of Snow White takes audiences to the magical world of a fair maiden, a handsome prince, the seven dwarves and their plight against a jealous queen. The show will leave you Happy and Bashful, perhaps even Dopey. Please don’t come to the performance if you feel unnaturally Sleepy and Sneezy (see Doc), even if that makes you Grumpy. See what we did there? 7:30 p.m. April 8; 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. April 9; 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. April 10. Tickets start at $20. Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Downtown, cballet.org.

