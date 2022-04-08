Niagara Falls man arrested on rape charges for Victor incident
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A 30-year-old man from Niagara Falls was arrested Thursday for charges stemming from a rape incident in The Town of Victor.
According to Ontario County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Joel Costanzo is charged with the following:
- Rape in the First and Third Degree
- Criminal Sexual Act in the First and Third Degree
- Forcible Touching
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Officials say an investigation into an incident that occurred in Victor in July 2021 led to the charges.
Costanzo was transported to the Ontario County Correctional Facility and awaits a court appearance.
