Niagara Falls man arrested on rape charges for Victor incident

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A 30-year-old man from Niagara Falls was arrested Thursday for charges stemming from a rape incident in The Town of Victor.

According to Ontario County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Joel Costanzo is charged with the following:

Rape in the First and Third Degree

Criminal Sexual Act in the First and Third Degree

Forcible Touching

Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Officials say an investigation into an incident that occurred in Victor in July 2021 led to the charges.

Costanzo was transported to the Ontario County Correctional Facility and awaits a court appearance.

