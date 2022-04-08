ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowood, MS

Man wanted in Attala County arrested in Flowood

By Biancca Ball
 1 day ago

FLOWOOD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man who was wanted in Attala County was arrested in Flowood after a traffic stop.

Investigators said when Flowood police conducted the traffic stop, they discovered Joseph Wayne Shepard had an active aggravated assault warrant in Attala County.

Shepard was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

