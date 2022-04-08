Man wanted in Attala County arrested in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man who was wanted in Attala County was arrested in Flowood after a traffic stop.

Investigators said when Flowood police conducted the traffic stop, they discovered Joseph Wayne Shepard had an active aggravated assault warrant in Attala County.

Shepard was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.