Man wanted in Attala County arrested in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man who was wanted in Attala County was arrested in Flowood after a traffic stop.Felon arrested for possessing firearms in Attala County, deputies say
Investigators said when Flowood police conducted the traffic stop, they discovered Joseph Wayne Shepard had an active aggravated assault warrant in Attala County.
Shepard was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.
