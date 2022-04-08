A Cuomo run for governor must be Independent

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WETM ) — Before New York’s gubernatorial petition period ended, six candidates filed to become New York State’s next governor. Disgraced Democrat Andrew Cuomo was not among them.

Thursday was the former governor’s last day to submit the 15,000 signatures necessary to run for the state’s highest office as a Democrat. New York State’s primary is scheduled for June.

“I have not seen a petition yet [from Andrew Cuomo] and I haven’t heard of anything either,” said John Conklin of the New York State Board of Elections. “My personal opinion is that, if he’s out gathering signatures and no one is aware of it, it’s the best-kept secret in government right now.”

If Cuomo were to throw his hat into this November’s race—after being roundly ousted from the Democratic establishment in New York—he would likely run as an Independent. If so, Cuomo has from April 19 to May 24 to gather 45,000 signatures to solidify his run in the June Primary.

“He has $12 to $14 million left in his coffers,” Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said. “He can hire folks [and obtain] that many signatures in New York City alone in a week’s timeframe.”

Cuomo has not confirmed if he’s joining the race, though he has launched ads that many political analysts interpreted as campaign commercials . And many Republicans agree that if Cuomo does run, he’ll likely lose. “I think the sexual harassment allegations are probably going to follow him throughout the rest of his political career,” Moss said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo after he reluctantly resigned last year amid multiple sexual harassment allegations , is the Democratic nominee for governor. Congressman Lee Zeldin is the Republican one. Both of them will face challengers like public advocate Jumaane Williams, who is running under the Working Families Party, and Republicans Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.