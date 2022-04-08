ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Cuomo run for governor must be Independent

By Sarah Willson
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WETM ) — Before New York’s gubernatorial petition period ended, six candidates filed to become New York State’s next governor. Disgraced Democrat Andrew Cuomo was not among them.

Statewide absentee ballot tracker launched

Thursday was the former governor’s last day to submit the 15,000 signatures necessary to run for the state’s highest office as a Democrat. New York State’s primary is scheduled for June.

“I have not seen a petition yet [from Andrew Cuomo] and I haven’t heard of anything either,” said John Conklin of the New York State Board of Elections. “My personal opinion is that, if he’s out gathering signatures and no one is aware of it, it’s the best-kept secret in government right now.”

Source: Cuomo administration wasn’t comfortable with how much public money Bills wanted for new stadium

If Cuomo were to throw his hat into this November’s race—after being roundly ousted from the Democratic establishment in New York—he would likely run as an Independent. If so, Cuomo has from April 19 to May 24 to gather 45,000 signatures to solidify his run in the June Primary.

“He has $12 to $14 million left in his coffers,” Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said. “He can hire folks [and obtain] that many signatures in New York City alone in a week’s timeframe.”

Campaign ads hint disgraced former Gov. Cuomo could run for office again

Cuomo has not confirmed if he’s joining the race, though he has launched ads that many political analysts interpreted as campaign commercials . And many Republicans agree that if Cuomo does run, he’ll likely lose. “I think the sexual harassment allegations are probably going to follow him throughout the rest of his political career,” Moss said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo after he reluctantly resigned last year amid multiple sexual harassment allegations , is the Democratic nominee for governor. Congressman Lee Zeldin is the Republican one. Both of them will face challengers like public advocate Jumaane Williams, who is running under the Working Families Party, and Republicans Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson.

News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
103.9 The Breeze

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
