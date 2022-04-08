SpaceX launches Axiom Space Ax-1, first all-private mission to International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station on Friday.

The Dragon spacecraft lifted off from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39-A at 11:17 a.m., WFTV reported.

The historic event marks SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the orbiting lab, The Associated Press reported. The four-person crew, including aformer NASA astronaut serving as a chaperone, will spend eight days on the ISS, Space.com reported. The three private citizens paid $55 million each to be part of the mission, The Associated Press reported.

The crew trained for over 1,000 hours to prepare for the mission, according to WFTV.

