Kentucky State

Mysterious white foam covering Kentucky creek identified as dog shampoo

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 8 (UPI) — Environmental officials in Kentucky said a mysterious white foam that covered the surface of a creek was identified as harmless dog shampoo. Danny Robinson said he and his wife were finishing dinner Tuesday night at their Lawrenceburg home when he looked...

gephardtdaily.com

