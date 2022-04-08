ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book World: How insiders and true believers frame political history

By Carlos Lozada
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article- - - There's something delightfully distinctive about works of political history written by true believers: The blind spots are bigger, the disagreements blunter, the daggers sharper. Insights emerge not just from archives but from experience and, often, from disappointment. Such works can detour into nostalgia, with the authors unable to...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

GOP voters finally buck Trump: Republicans unwilling to be Putin's puppets — for now

When Russian President Vladimir Putin started openly prepping his invasion of Ukraine a few weeks ago, it was clear that Donald Trump and his biggest stooges saw this as their big moment to get Republican voters on board with their pro-Putin agenda. For years, Trump propagandists like former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and Fox News host Tucker Carlson had been seeding the idea of an authoritarian movement that would join Trump supporters in the U.S. with far-right leaders abroad. They clealry envisioned a transnational push to end democracy and replace it with white nationalist autocracies. To this end, Trump made a big show during his presidency of aligning himself with Putin. Bannon repeatedly made trips to Europe to make alliances with far-right parties across the continent. Carlson hosted segments romanticizing Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orbán.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Continetti
Person
Michael Kazin
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Barry Goldwater
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Movement#Politics#Political Party#Political History#Fsg#The Democratic Party#American#Dissent
MSNBC

On Russia, Trump's greatest Republican allies drastically misread the signs

In late January, as Russia’s troops amassed along Ukraine’s borders, many of the GOP’s most Trump-friendly figures preached caution over confrontation. According to Axios’ reporting, the GOP’s up-and-comers feared they would “alienate the base” of the Republican Party by pushing too hard against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ambitions for Europe. They thought they had their finger on the pulse of an ascendant movement within the Republican Party. They were wrong.
POTUS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Axios

Cheney says Trump was warned of Jan. 6 violence

Jan. 6 Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Monday that former President Trump was warned of the possibility of violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Why it matters: The committee is tipping its hand as it seeks to paint a picture of a president who knowingly and willfully put lawmakers at risk in pursuit of overturning the election.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: Democrats believe conservatives are bigger threat to America than world's dictators

Laura Ingraham discussed how Democrats view conservatives Tuesday on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’. LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, liberals today think that Americans, especially White Americans, are pretty much the worst thing out there. In other words, anyone who doesn't sign on to the view that America is fundamentally racist and evil expect them to be called a White supremacist and then publicly vilified.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Don Jr. sent text messages to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on ideas on how to overturn the election BEFORE election was called urging 'POTUS must start second term now'

Donald Trump Jr. sent text messages to then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sharing ideas on how to keep President Donald Trump in power before the 2020 election was even called. CNN reported Friday that two days after the 2020 election - and two days before networks called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy