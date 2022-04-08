ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: Stunning home in Tacoma

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijaXM_0f3W8bkq00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend – a stunning home now available in a highly desirable Tacoma neighborhood:.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CN2OX_0f3W8bkq00

This house is spotless throughout, with many updates.

You will enjoy the oversized lot with huge 28×30 shop, car lift, and 12 ft walls; perfect for any use.

Couple the shop with the attached 2 car garage and there is room for all of your toys.

This home also boasts beautiful hardwood floors, gas heat and the cozy ambiance of the gas fireplace.

If you are looking for indoor/outdoor living, this home certainly checks that box.

Check out the great entertaining space that spills out to the covered deck in the back yard.

Enjoy the calm and peaceful lifestyle you’re looking for with the convenience of being close to shopping and dining.

This home absolutely has it all!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, April 9: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 10: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 4820 S. 18th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $599,950
  • MLS Number: 1911006
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year built: 1959
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,792 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 18,421 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Ize5_0f3W8bkq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecLl5_0f3W8bkq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKHPZ_0f3W8bkq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdbma_0f3W8bkq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkUpn_0f3W8bkq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gnb4d_0f3W8bkq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODVe3_0f3W8bkq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iz3rG_0f3W8bkq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmjZD_0f3W8bkq00

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Want your own island oasis? Take a look at this $10.3 million Washington estate

A waterside estate that sits peacefully on two acres of Blakely Island, Washington, has come onto the real estate market for $10.3 million. The compound is composed of four buildings, according to the listing on Realtor.com. That includes the main two-bedroom, two-bathroom house, a carriage house with a massive wine cellar, a 350-square-foot office and a beach house.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Tacoma, WA
Business
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
Tacoma, WA
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Penthouse With a Private Rooftop Pool Lists for $21 Million

A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. A more than 4,550-square-foot Manhattan penthouse with roughly the same amount of outdoor space has hit the market for $21 million. The 11th-floor residence tops the Jardim, a new...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Historic Coronado, California, Mansion Listed For $39 Million

This lavish historic home in Coronado, California, is asking $39 million. A historic residence 100 feet away from the shore in Coronado, California, was listed for $39 million on Monday, which would set a price record for the area if it sells for the asking price. Built in 1925 and...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Restored 19th-Century Farmhouse in the Hamptons Lists for $5.95 Million

A restored 19th-century farmhouse in East Hampton, New York, is on the market for the first time for $5.95 milion. A 3.54-acre estate in East Hampton, New York, with a restored 19th-century farmhouse, has hit the market for the first time with an asking price of $5.95 million. The property...
AGRICULTURE
mansionglobal.com

Historic Midtown Atlanta Mansion Lists for Nearly $2.3 Million

The main residence has four bedrooms. Bartolotti Media / Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. A historic mansion with a separate guest house in the heart of Midtown Atlanta built by Georgia Gov.William J. Northen in 1909 hit the market on Thursday with a $2.295 million price tag. The current...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway#Open House#List Price#Housing List#Map#Seo
Apartment Therapy

Ever Heard of “White Boxing”? Here’s Why Some Real Estate Agents Love It

If you regularly browse online listings or have ever watched a real estate show on TV for even a minute, you know that home staging is a big deal for sellers to capture the interest of buyers. In fact, according to the National Association of Realtors, 82 percent of buyer’s agents say that when their clients see staged properties, it makes it easier for them to visualize living there.
REAL ESTATE
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
971
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy