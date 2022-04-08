Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: Stunning home in Tacoma

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend – a stunning home now available in a highly desirable Tacoma neighborhood:.

This house is spotless throughout, with many updates.

You will enjoy the oversized lot with huge 28×30 shop, car lift, and 12 ft walls; perfect for any use.

Couple the shop with the attached 2 car garage and there is room for all of your toys.

This home also boasts beautiful hardwood floors, gas heat and the cozy ambiance of the gas fireplace.

If you are looking for indoor/outdoor living, this home certainly checks that box.

Check out the great entertaining space that spills out to the covered deck in the back yard.

Enjoy the calm and peaceful lifestyle you’re looking for with the convenience of being close to shopping and dining.

This home absolutely has it all!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 9: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 10: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 4820 S. 18th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,950

MLS Number: 1911006

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year built: 1959

Approx. House SqFt: 1,792 s.f.

Approx. Lot SqFt: 18,421 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP: