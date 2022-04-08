Two years and counting to a total solar eclipse

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The countdown is on! Two years from today – April 8, 2024 – another total solar eclipse will track across North America. Unlike the one in 2017, the next eclipse won’t track from coast-to-coast. But it will pass through more major cities and the parts of the News10 area.

The “path of totality” enters North America over the west coast of Mexico tracking northeast into Texas and eventually the Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley, the Great Lakes, and northern New England before exiting Newfoundland and Labrador.

The eclipse will begin in New York State over Lake Erie at 2:03 P.M. The partial eclipse exits two and a half hours late. Totality will last 13 minutes.

Set your calendar reminders and start making travel arrangements now. Cities like Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse are along the path of totality. Or you could go for a more scenic view in the Adirondack Park or on Lake Champlain. The Moon will completely block out the Sun between a minute and a half and almost four minutes (shoutout Buffalo.)

Meanwhile closer to the Capital Region the eclipse will be between 95% and 98% of totality. Mid- and maximum eclipse will occur just before 3:30 P.M. This will be a sight you won’t want to miss with your eclipse glasses or other special viewing equipment. And fingers crossed for good weather!

