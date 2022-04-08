Stolen vehicle suspect arrested at La Jolla beach

LA JOLLA, Calif. – A stolen vehicle suspect was taken into custody Friday after being located by police at the water’s edge at a La Jolla beach, authorities said.

About 6 a.m., officers received a call about a stolen car in the area of Avenida Cresta and Camino De La Costa, which is located near the Pacific Ocean, according to a San Diego police watch commander. There, police found a man in a possibly stolen car on the sand of the beach next to the water.

The agency said the man refused to come out of the car, but later jumped out and headed toward the water.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was arrested without incident by officers by the water’s edge at about 7:10 a.m., the watch commander said.

No further details on the incident were immediately shared.

