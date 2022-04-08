ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Body found in Hocking River identified

By Jessica Patterson
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

HOCKING COUNTY/ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Authorities say a body found in the Hocking River near the Athens-Hocking County line has been identified.

The man’s body was found at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 by kayakers. Agencies from both counties responded.

Unidentified body found on Hocking River

On Thursday, April 7, the Athens County Coroner told law enforcement the body had been positively identified as Derek Johnson, 39, of Nelsonville.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 25, 2022 and had last been seen near his home on Laurel Run Road in Hocking County.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

WOWK 13 News

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Meigs County

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a vehicle pursuit this morning who allegedly pulled a gun on a deputy. According to Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:56 a.m. Friday, March 18, deputies began pursuing a white Nissan on Union Avenue in Pomeroy. Deputies say the suspect […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Police say man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County authorities say a man was found dead inside his parked car on Route 50 Thursday afternoon. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Camden Clark Medical and the Wood County Coroner’s Office were all at the scene. The deceased individual...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Body Discovered in Creek

Officers investigated a body discovered in a creek and searched for a man who threatened to jump off a bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A Big Lots employee contacted officers at 3 pm to say a recent hire appeared to be high on the job.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
#Hocking River
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: More human remains found in Clendenin

UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
CLENDENIN, WV
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WMBB

Chipley parents arrested after smoking pot with children

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County couple is in jail after they allegedly smoked marijuana with their four children under the age of 12. Washington County investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month after they reported the children connected with the investigation disclosed they had smoked marijuana […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WDTN

WDTN

