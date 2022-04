POCATELLO — Idaho State University is reporting a student enrollment increase for a second consecutive semester at an overall enrollment of 10,279 students this spring. This semester’s enrollment report shows an increase of 77 undergraduate students, or 1.1 percent increase and marks the first time in nearly a decade that spring enrollment increased over the prior year. The increase also follows a report from ISU last fall that showed the...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 24 DAYS AGO