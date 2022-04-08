Honor Flights for veterans resuming next month, volunteer fair being held this weekend

There are logistical changes coming to veteran’s honor flights after many veterans were stuck with a half-Honor Flight experience. The reason for the change from escort service to buses is not clear. So, U.S. Representative from Florida Greg Steube sent a letter to the Department of the Interior asking ‘what can be done?’ In his letter, Rep. Stuebe argues our Honor Flight veterans deserve the full experience they have earned.
Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay, Ohio-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will offer three flights in 2022 after pausing flights for two years due to the pandemic and Lenawee County veterans are eligible. All veterans interested in making the trip are encouraged to apply now. Flights are...
FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight will resume honor flights to Washington, D.C. after a two-year hiatus. The flights, which are open to all veterans, will leave for D.C. on June 7, Sept. 13 and Nov. 1. The group can accommodate roughly 80 veterans per flight. World War II-era veterans will be given priority.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala Recreation and Parks is holding the 39th annual parade of Senior Services Information Fair Friday. This event showcases non-profit agencies that provide services for senior citizens in the area. It’s free for adults over the age of 50. The event will...
– When Honor Flight Central Coast California takes off from SLO Airport on Monday, April 4, it will be the first flight for the organization in the two+ years that COVID-19 shuttered trips. The 23 veterans on board will reflect another milestone: in addition to a 99-year-old World War II veteran and nine Korean War-era veterans, for the first time in the local organization’s history, there will also be a full contingent of Vietnam veterans rounding out the group.
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday hundreds gathered at the Crossbar Ranch in Turner Falls to walk, run and remember the 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide every day. Beyond brotherhood president Andy Pannell is not only a veteran, he’s a frequent marathon runner. Pannell said that...
