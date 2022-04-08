ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Honor Flights for veterans resuming next month, volunteer fair being held this weekend

kjluradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonor Flights for veterans resuming next month, volunteer...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Logistical changes coming to Veteran Honor flights

There are logistical changes coming to veteran’s honor flights after many veterans were stuck with a half-Honor Flight experience. The reason for the change from escort service to buses is not clear. So, U.S. Representative from Florida Greg Steube sent a letter to the Department of the Interior asking ‘what can be done?’ In his letter, Rep. Stuebe argues our Honor Flight veterans deserve the full experience they have earned.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lima News

Flag City to resume honor flights

FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight will resume honor flights to Washington, D.C. after a two-year hiatus. The flights, which are open to all veterans, will leave for D.C. on June 7, Sept. 13 and Nov. 1. The group can accommodate roughly 80 veterans per flight. World War II-era veterans will be given priority.
FINDLAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Paso Robles Daily News

Honor Flight resumes flights for after two-year hiatus

– When Honor Flight Central Coast California takes off from SLO Airport on Monday, April 4, it will be the first flight for the organization in the two+ years that COVID-19 shuttered trips. The 23 veterans on board will reflect another milestone: in addition to a 99-year-old World War II veteran and nine Korean War-era veterans, for the first time in the local organization’s history, there will also be a full contingent of Vietnam veterans rounding out the group.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KXII.com

Ruck 22 held in honor of veteran suicide awareness

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday hundreds gathered at the Crossbar Ranch in Turner Falls to walk, run and remember the 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide every day. Beyond brotherhood president Andy Pannell is not only a veteran, he’s a frequent marathon runner. Pannell said that...
DAVIS, OK
KNSS Radio

Marking Vietnam Veterans' Day

Hour 2 - Tuesday marks the event and the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking at the Vietnam War Memorial. Local and national news and sports on Steve an Ted in the Morning.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy