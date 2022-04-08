Honor Flights for veterans resuming next month, volunteer fair being held this weekend

– When Honor Flight Central Coast California takes off from SLO Airport on Monday, April 4, it will be the first flight for the organization in the two+ years that COVID-19 shuttered trips. The 23 veterans on board will reflect another milestone: in addition to a 99-year-old World War II veteran and nine Korean War-era veterans, for the first time in the local organization’s history, there will also be a full contingent of Vietnam veterans rounding out the group.

