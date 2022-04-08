ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

Jeff Davis deputies seeking inmate who walked off worksite

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mGRu_0f3W7Gwy00

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a work-release inmate that walked off a job site near Roanoke.

Deputies say 20-year-old Jared Baldridge of Deridder was last seen around 2:00 or 2:30 am on Friday, April 8th at the Galvanizing plant. Baldridge was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He also has a green long sleeve shirt.

If anyone has information on his location, please contact the Jeff Davis Sheriff's office (337) 824-3850 or Beauregard Sheriff Office at (337) 463-3281.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WTVCFOX

Deputies ask owner of 200-pound bag of marijuana to come forward and claim it

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI)— Deputies said they found a large bag of marijuana estimated to weigh 200 pounds off a Montana interstate Friday night. Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said deputies were called to the interstate exit around 11:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana sitting off the highway.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Roanoke, LA
Deridder, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Deridder, LA
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Eleven arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old

Eleven people have been arrested in connection to a March 20 drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl, and police are searching for one more suspect. Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief F. Fondel said the child, Draya Michelle Guillory, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1400 block of Mill Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff S Office#The Jeff Davis Sheriff#Beauregard Sheriff Office#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AOL Corp

White teen seen on video throwing cotton, whipping Black student charged

HOUMA, La. — A 15-year-old ninth-grader was arrested and charged with a hate crime this week in connection with a racist bullying incident at a Catholic high school in Louisiana, authorities said. The student at Vandebilt Catholic High in Houma was charged with simple battery and hate crime and...
HOUMA, LA
KRQE News 13

NMSP capture inmates who escaped in transport van

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that three prisoners who had stolen a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van Monday have been captured. According to NMSP, Josh Hall, 35, of Milan, NM, Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque, NM, and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup, NM, was being transported by a McKinley County Sheriff’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAL

Bienville deputies search for escaped inmate

ARCADIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Arcadia Police Department are searching for an inmate who escaped Sunday evening. According to police, 32-year-old Geromy Dunn escaped after booking into jail around 6:30 p.m. Dunn is approximately 6-feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 145...
ARCADIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Victim shoots up teen’s car after alleged armed robbery in Louisiana

FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified teenager was recently arrested after officers were asked to investigate a vehicle full of bullet holes in Louisiana. It all started on April 1 when the 17-year-old allegedly “committed an armed robbery on Fairgrounds Road in Franklinton,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. The teenager is accused of […]
FRANKLINTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Anonymous call lands Monroe man in jail for drug and gun charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call in reference to an individual selling illegal narcotics on the 1400 block of Griffin Street. As deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with 42-year-old Ivan Sylvester Webster who opened the front door. According to deputies, the […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Monroe shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy