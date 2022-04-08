OT Foods granola business has bigger mission in mind

OT Foods is a mission-based company. Brothers John and Peter Marshall launched the business in 2019 after years of playing around with the idea that started when John was a teacher in New Orleans.

While working on his diet, John found granola choices that left him disappointed in either nutrition or flavor. He also noted many of his students came from challenging circumstances, battling food insecurity.

With those two thoughts in mind, John and his brother Peter launched OT Foods, creating granola with seven ingredients or less.

They donate 10% of the proceeds to Philabundance. They currently make three flavors: Peanut Chocolate Chip, Cherry Almond Vanilla and Oatmeal Raisin.

They bake out of the Dorrance H. Hamilton Center for Culinary Enterprises in West Philadelphia. Both work full-time jobs while managing OT Foods but hope to make the business their full-time job this year.

You can find the granola in stores around the Philadelphia area or online orders can be shipped nationwide.