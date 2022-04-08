ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 arrested in connection with alleged drive-by on Snow Road

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
Two juveniles and a 19-year-old were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting on Snow Road in Parma Thursday, according to the Parma Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday to the 2800 block of Snow Road for reports of shots fired into a home by a passing vehicle.

Police said the juvenile victims recognized the male with the gun due to a prior incident.

Officers stopped a vehicle that matched the description in the 2900 block of Brookdale Avenue.

Three occupants were inside the vehicle. Two passengers, both 17-year-old males, were arrested and transported to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention where charges are pending.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old female, was transported to the Parma Jail on a fleeing and eluding charge.

Inside the stopped vehicle, police found a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine and a second loaded magazine for the same gun.

There were no injuries and police said no bullet casings were found at the scene. Police also found no damage to the residence allegedly targeted by the three individuals.

The case remains under investigation.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

