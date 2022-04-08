ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coastal Report: Take Back the Night Rally; Mobile mental health clinic

By Claire Curry
 1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week.

Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode.

Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more in the stories below!

Take Back the Night March raises awareness of sexual assault
New mobile clinic launches in Carteret County aiming to help those in rural areas
Indian Beach has new fire chief
Emerald Isle lifeguards hit the beach as summer approaches
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

WNCT

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Black bear hunting legalized in 3 North Carolina sanctuaries for first time in decades

(WGHP) — Three North Carolina bear sanctuaries are expected to soon see hunters for the first time in decades, The Guardian reports. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission voted in February to allow permit bear hunting in the area of three current bear sanctuaries: Panthertown-Bonas Defeat, Standing Indian and Pisgah Bear. Bear hunting has been […]
WNCT

WNCT

