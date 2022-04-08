The Coastal Report: Take Back the Night Rally; Mobile mental health clinic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week.

Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode.

Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more in the stories below!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.