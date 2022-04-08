ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

By Nikolette Miller
 1 day ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson.

Thompson climbed out of a window to the rooftop, then realized he was surrounded by law enforcement, deputies said. Thompson climbed back into the window and was taken into custody.

Officials said Thompson had charges dating back to October 2020.

Thompson was charged with violation of probation, weapons violation, family court bench, general sessions bench warrant, drug charges, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon by a violent felon and possession of fentanyl according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said deputies also arrested 25-year-old Kelvin Deshon Atkins after a gun, marijuana and fentanyl was seized in the apartment where Thompson was captured.

Atkins was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of fentanyl.

Both Thompson and Atkins were booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.

