Legalization 2.0: Massachusetts Senate approves overhaul of marijuana laws
By Dan Adams, The Boston Globe
Boston Globe
1 day ago
If signed into law, the package of changes approved by the Senate would eventually allow licensed cannabis cafes to open in a handful of volunteer communities. The Massachusetts Senate on Thursday unanimously approved the...
Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
Representatives Andy Harris, Republican of Maryland, and Earl Blumenauer, Democrat of Oregon, agree on little related to the legalization of marijuana. Harris opposes it for recreational use and also thinks that as a medicine, it should be scaled back. Blumenauer is pushing for pot to be decriminalized. But the two...
Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. The majority of states that have fully embraced recreational marijuana are blue, but there are 10 red states that are making moves to go more “green” by the end of this year. Federal legalization...
Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
WASHINGTON (WV News) — AARP research finds brand-name manufacturers are still increasing prices. More than 2.6 million Medicare Part D enrollees took the blood thinner Eliquis in 2020 at a cost of nearly $10 billion to the program. AARP researchers also found that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand-name drugs Medicare spends the most on were raised in January. Eliquis’ list price rose 6 percent.
With gas prices rising, Democrats want to provide quarterly stimulus payments. Income limits for receiving stimulus money would mirror those of last year's checks. On March 10, a group of Democrats introduced legislation that would provide more stimulus money for Americans. Like the payments authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, these payments would likely go directly into American's bank accounts. The money would be sent out quarterly, aiming to help people cope with rising gas costs.
