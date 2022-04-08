ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Judge tentatively rules against ex-La Mesa officer challenging his firing

 1 day ago
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A judge tentatively ruled Thursday that the city of La Mesa's decision to uphold ex-officer Matthew Dages' firing amid questions regarding one of his police reports "was supported by the weight of the evidence." The tentative ruling by San Diego Superior Court Judge...

