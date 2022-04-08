ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

26 social equity marijuana dispensary licenses to be given out Friday

By Ashley Loose
ABC 15 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — More than 1,000 applicants are vying for just two dozen marijuana dispensary licenses that will be given out Friday afternoon. Arizona Department of Health Services says a...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey signs 19 bills, including strong background checks for nursing care workers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill today that strengthens background checks for those who want to work at Arizona nursing care facilities. He also signed 18 other bills into law. “Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities deserve accountability and leadership from their supervisors,” said Ducey. “SB 1242 accomplishes this. Our seniors – grandmothers, grandfathers, and family members – deserve nothing less to ensure their safety, happiness, and health.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Two main reasons why rent continues to spike in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new report just released from Zumper indicates rent continues to increase in certain Arizona cities. In fact, the two cities with the biggest rent increases are Surprise and Glendale. Both are around 30% higher than last year. So, what is going on here?. Well, it...
ARIZONA STATE
North Country Public Radio

State opens applications for marijuana growing licenses

New York State has launched a new online portal for farmers seeking to legally grow marijuana. In 2021, New York legalized the possession of mariujana and the small-scale cultivation of plants by individuals. Commercial sale of cannabis products in New York has not yet begun, but local farmers can now...
AGRICULTURE
ABC 15 News

Embry Health begins charging uninsured Arizonans for COVID-19 tests

PHOENIX — Embry Health has announced it will begin charging uninsured Arizonans for COVID-19 tests starting Tuesday. The new charges apply to those in our state, as well as Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, New Mexico, and Washington. Antibody and PCR tests will cost $100, which can be paid for online...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Tempe's 'CARE 7' sending mental health professionals to answer 911 calls

TEMPE — Tempe's trying a new approach to change the way police interact with our community. The city isn't sending only police officers or firefighters to answer every 911 call. The city is sending mental health professionals. ABC15 spoke with the ‘CARE 7’ team. Loaded and ready,...
TEMPE, AZ

