San Diego, CA

Padres' Austin Nola: Plates RBI in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Nola went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's loss to Arizona. Nola was the...

ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chris Paddack trade from Padres to Twins will revive career

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins each made last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters with a trade on Opening Day, as San Diego agreed to send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Paddack, who burst onto the scene as a rookie but has struggled in each of the last two seasons, seemed to be a problem that the Padres couldn’t fix. However, the Twins, who currently have pitching guru Wes Johnson on their staff, have gotten ace-level production out of multiple starters in the last few years. Pitching in a potentially weaker division with a secret weapon he discovered last season, why couldn’t Paddack revive his career under the tutelage of Johnson? The Twins are certainly banking on it, which is why they were so willing to deal their only proven bullpen option in Rogers. However, it’s ultimately up to Paddack to put the work in and rediscover his strong form from 2019. That said, here are three reasons why he will do just that after his trade from the Padres to the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Austin, TX
San Diego, CA
Arizona State
Texas Sports
San Diego, CA
Austin, TX
97.3 The Fan

Padres defeat Diamondbacks 5-2

The theme from the first two games of the season carried over into the third, as the Padres’ starting pitching continued to shine. Joe Musgrove pitched 6 innings, allowing 2 earned runs with 8 strikeouts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Earns one-out win

Estevez (1-0) was credited with the win Saturday against the Dodgers after retiring the only batter he faced. Estevez entered the game in the eighth inning to replace Alex Colome and was credited with the win after retiring Max Muncy with a flyout to center.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Breaks up no-hitter

Peralta went 1-for-3 in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Padres. Peralta's eighth-inning single was the Diamondbacks' first of two hits on the night, after starter Sean Manaea held them hitless through seven frames. It was the second consecutive game in which the Diamondbacks failed to generate a base hit against a San Diego starter. Overall, Arizona's offense is 5-for-55 through two games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Notches first save

Rodgers saved Friday's 3-0 shutout of the Diamondbacks, recording a 1-2-3 ninth inning with one strikeout. Making his San Diego debut, the newly acquired Rogers made quick work of the top of Arizona's lineup to secure the Padres' first victory. This could be the first of many saves for the 30-year-old as San Diego stands to be one of the more competitive teams in the National League.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Tim Hill: Yields only Arizona hits Friday

Hill tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing two hits but no runs. For the second straight game, Hill was brought into the contest after a Padres starter held Arizona scoreless. In both instances, the southpaw coughed up the combined no-hitter by yielding a single to the first batter he faced. Further, Hill ended both outings having surrendered a pair of hits but has yet to be charged with any runs. As one of only two left-handers currently in San Diego's bullpen (closer Taylor Rogers is the other), Hill figures to see plenty of action again this season after getting into a career-high 78 contests in 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes base early

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels. Altuve delivered a largely unremarkable Opening Day line, as he struck out three times. However, he made the most of his lone time on base by recording his first steal of the season. This is notable given the decline in Altuve's stolen base attempts in recent seasons, coupled with his claim that he planned to run more in 2022. While Opening Day performances aren't always a sign of things to come, it certainly seems possible that Altuve will reach double-digit stolen bases this season for the first time since 2018.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Heads to IL

The Padres placed Clevinger on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right knee. Clevinger will begin the season on the shelf, but manager Bob Melvin downplayed the pitcher's right knee injury earlier this week and suggested the compressed spring training schedule played a factor in the Padres' decision to hold him out of action in the first week and a half of the season. By opening the season on the IL, Clevinger will also be afforded additional time to ramp up as he makes his way back from November 2020 Tommy John surgery. Clevinger hasn't reported any setbacks with his elbow in spring training, but he could need a few starts to regain his usual velocity and command following his lengthy layoff from competitive action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Saturday

Kelly isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres. Kelly went 0-for-7 with a run and two strikeouts while starting the first two games of the season. Jose Herrera will start behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
On3.com

Bryan Harsin on Holden Geriner: Poised but paranoid

Auburn‘s incoming freshman quarterback Holden Geriner showed flashes of greatness during the Tigers’ spring game on Saturday in an attempt to prove to head coach Bryan Harsin that he’s the right man for the program’s future. While he’s only been practicing with the team for a few short weeks, Harsin already knows what his shiny new quarterback prospect can bring to this team long-term.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leading off on Opening Day

Ortega will lead off and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs' Opening Day game against the Brewers on Thursday. Ortega's role seemed murky after the Cubs signed Seiya Suzuki in mid-March, as reports indicated Jason Heyward could spend time in center field. As it turns out, Heyward will indeed start in center, but Ortega nonetheless has a place in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will take more games to determine exactly how often Ortega will play this season, but the fact that he's serving as the leadoff man seemingly indicates that the Cubs view him as an important piece.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins season on IL

The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Moncada won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 15. The White Sox had previously indicated that Moncada tweaked a side muscle upon exiting Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, but follow-up tests evidently confirmed that he strained his oblique. According to Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was spotted practicing at third base Thursday during the White Sox's team workout, so he could step in to replace Moncada at the hot corner for Friday's season opener in Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL

