Milwaukee, WI

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Another strong performance

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Lopez finished Thursday's 127-121 victory over Boston with 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt),...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Giannis, Holiday help Bucks rally past Celtics 127-121

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 127-121 on Thursday night to take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks (50-30) scored the game’s final nine points to move a half-game ahead...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Drops in 33 points in win

Booker chipped in 33 points (13-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 111-105 win over Utah. The Suns outscored the Jazz 36 to 13 in the fourth quarter to rally back from a 17-point deficit and earn their league-leading 64th victory of the season. With the No. 1 seed in the West locked up, Phoenix could opt to rest Booker -- and other regulars -- for Sunday's finale against Sacramento.
PHOENIX, AZ
Brook Lopez
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Records second career triple-double

Brown closed with 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 127-121 loss to Milwaukee. With Jayson Tatum (knee) sidelined, Brown took the lead for the Celtics offensively by scoring 20-plus points for an 11th straight game and dishing out a season-high 11 assists en route to his second career triple-double. Over his last 10 appearances, the sixth-year forward has averaged 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Doncic and the Mavericks play the Spurs

LINE: Mavericks -9 BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is currently third in the NBA scoring 28.5 points per game. The Mavericks are 35-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 42.8 points per game in the paint.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unlikely to play Sunday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful Sunday against the Cavaliers. The Bucks are expected to rest more of its key players for the regular-season finale. Those in daily lineup leagues should check the injury report and starting lineup before tipoff.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry SWEARS at his caddie during third round of The Masters

Shane Lowry swore at his caddie during the third round of The Masters after he hit a poor lay-up shot on the par-5 13th hole. Lowry, who was 4-under-par for the event in the middle of the fairway of the 510-yard hole, hit his second shot to within 119 yards of the green.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO

