Milwaukee, WI

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Scores 17 points off bench

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Portis provided 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Giannis, Holiday help Bucks rally past Celtics 127-121

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 127-121 on Thursday night to take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks (50-30) scored the game’s final nine points to move a half-game ahead...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Timelord, Horford, Tatum, Stauskas to sit vs. Bucks; Smart listed as probable

It very much looks like the Boston Celtics are prioritizing rest over wins to finish the 2021-22 NBA regular season with news from the team it will sit both veteran big man Al Horford (lower back soreness) and All-Star forward Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) against a mostly healthy Milwaukee Bucks squad for their Thursday night matchup with the defending champs.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Wizards Need To Move On From Bradley Beal

In the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged over 30 points a game. However, his Washington Wizards have not prospered, and now Beal is one year away from being able to become a free agent. Washington would be best served to trade him before then and get some...
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Records second career triple-double

Brown closed with 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 127-121 loss to Milwaukee. With Jayson Tatum (knee) sidelined, Brown took the lead for the Celtics offensively by scoring 20-plus points for an 11th straight game and dishing out a season-high 11 assists en route to his second career triple-double. Over his last 10 appearances, the sixth-year forward has averaged 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
Click10.com

Bam Adebayo’s late dunk lifts Heat over Hawks, 113-109

MIAMI – Bam Adebayo made the go-ahead dunk with 27 seconds remaining and scored 27 points in the Miami Heat’s 113-109 comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points and Tyler Herro had 15 for the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Unlikely to play vs. Cavs

Lopez is not expected to play Sunday against the Cavaliers due to back injury maintenance. Most of the Bucks' key players will not suit up for the regular-season finale Sunday. It will be an opportunity for bench players and young guys to get extra run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unlikely to play Sunday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful Sunday against the Cavaliers. The Bucks are expected to rest more of its key players for the regular-season finale. Those in daily lineup leagues should check the injury report and starting lineup before tipoff.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

