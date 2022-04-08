Bucks' Bobby Portis: Scores 17 points off bench

Brown closed with 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 127-121 loss to Milwaukee. With Jayson Tatum (knee) sidelined, Brown took the lead for the Celtics offensively by scoring 20-plus points for an 11th straight game and dishing out a season-high 11 assists en route to his second career triple-double. Over his last 10 appearances, the sixth-year forward has averaged 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.
