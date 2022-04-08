ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Taylor Walls: Not starting Opening Day

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Walls will be on the bench for Friday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Rays

The Rays claimed Garza off waivers from the Red Sox on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza has now been scooped up off waivers by three different organizations in the past eight months, with his stop with the Rays preceded by stints with the Twins and Red Sox. The Rays cleared room for Garza on the 40-man roster by recalling Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and then placing him on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Garza has two minor-league options remaining, so he'll most likely head to Durham to begin his time with the Rays organization.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Rejoins major-league club

De La Cruz has made the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. De La Cruz was sent down by the Marlins on March 26, but he'll ultimately be included on the Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder. The 25-year-old appeared in 58 games for Miami last year and slashed .296/.356/.427 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 17 runs.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes base early

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels. Altuve delivered a largely unremarkable Opening Day line, as he struck out three times. However, he made the most of his lone time on base by recording his first steal of the season. This is notable given the decline in Altuve's stolen base attempts in recent seasons, coupled with his claim that he planned to run more in 2022. While Opening Day performances aren't always a sign of things to come, it certainly seems possible that Altuve will reach double-digit stolen bases this season for the first time since 2018.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Saturday

Kelly isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres. Kelly went 0-for-7 with a run and two strikeouts while starting the first two games of the season. Jose Herrera will start behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Heads to IL

The Padres placed Clevinger on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right knee. Clevinger will begin the season on the shelf, but manager Bob Melvin downplayed the pitcher's right knee injury earlier this week and suggested the compressed spring training schedule played a factor in the Padres' decision to hold him out of action in the first week and a half of the season. By opening the season on the IL, Clevinger will also be afforded additional time to ramp up as he makes his way back from November 2020 Tommy John surgery. Clevinger hasn't reported any setbacks with his elbow in spring training, but he could need a few starts to regain his usual velocity and command following his lengthy layoff from competitive action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#The Rays Radio Network
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Slated to miss six weeks

Moniak has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will miss approximately six weeks to begin the regular season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Moniak was initially diagnosed with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch during his final at-bat of spring training, but he's dealing with a more significant injury that will force him to miss at least a month and a half. Since Odubel Herrera (oblique) will begin the year on the injured list, Matt Vierling should serve as the Phillies' primary center fielder early in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins season on IL

The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Moncada won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 15. The White Sox had previously indicated that Moncada tweaked a side muscle upon exiting Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, but follow-up tests evidently confirmed that he strained his oblique. According to Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was spotted practicing at third base Thursday during the White Sox's team workout, so he could step in to replace Moncada at the hot corner for Friday's season opener in Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Heads to bench

Schwindel will sit Friday against the Brewers. Schwindel started at first base on Opening Day and went 0-for-4. He'll hit the bench in favor of Alfonso Rivas this time around. Rivas bats left-handed and Schwindel bats right-handed, but it's too early to call this a platoon situation, as the Brewers started right-handers (Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff) in each of the first two games. When Schwindel sits, it will come against a right-hander, but the percentage of righties against whom he'll hit the bench won't become clear until a week or two into the season.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Not starting Saturday

Fletcher isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Fletcher went 1-for-7 with a triple and an RBI while starting in each of the first two games of the season. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Matt Duffy starts at second base Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Saturday

Suarez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins. Suarez started Friday's matchup and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Abraham Toro will start at the hot corner and bat fifth Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Rough landing in MLB debut

Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Mariners' win over the Twins on Friday. The elite prospect started in center field but came up empty at the plate against Twins starter Joe Ryan and three relievers. Rodriguez did find a way to display his impressive physical talent despite the empty stat line, however; Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Rodriguez showed off an elite sprint speed of 30.0 on a short groundout in his first at-bat, while Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle relays that the rookie's lineout to right field in his last plate appearance of the afternoon had an exit velocity of 98.7 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Steals, walks

Kelenic went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 4-3 win Saturday in Minnesota. Kelenic reached on a fielder's choice and stole second in the second inning. In the sixth, he walked but was picked off first base by Caleb Thielbar. Kelenic started in left field and batted sixth Saturday. Following a solid spring where he slugged .559, the 22-year-old has hit sixth in the Mariners' lineup in both games this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Delino DeShields: Lands minor-league deal

DeShields signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. DeShields was let go by the Marlins last weekend after serving as a non-roster invitee in camp. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett and will be available to serve as outfield depth for the big-league club at some point.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Steps out of lineup

Nola is not in the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks. Nola started behind the plate Opening Day and went 1-for-4 with an RBI during the 4-2 loss in Arizona. Jorge Alfaro will start Friday's contest and form a battery with left-hander Sean Manaea.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Placed on paternity list

Gurriel was placed on the paternity list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in Thursday's Opening Day win over the Angels, but he'll be away from the team for 1-3 days following the birth of his child. Joe Perez was called up by the Astros ahead of Friday's game against the Angels, while Aledmys Diaz should see increased playing time at first base while Gurriel is unavailable.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy