Houston, TX

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Questionable for Friday's contest

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Achiuwa is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Lakers expected to fire Vogel, keep Pelinka, Rambis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be relieved of his duties after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and special adviser Kurt Rambis are expected to remain in charge in L.A. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Houston, TX
ESPN

Memphis puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (36-44, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (55-25, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts New Orleans trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-5 against division opponents. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Unavailable Saturday

Brogdon (back) is out Saturday against the 76ers, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon hasn't played since March 18 due to his lower back soreness. His final chance to return during the regular season is Sunday against the Nets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams out of Grizzlies' Thursday lineup against Denver

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is not starting in Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Williams will come off the bench after Dillon Brooks was announced as Thursday's starting small forward. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to produce 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks rookie Jericho Sims has more to offer according to Tom Thibodeau

New York Knicks rookie center Jericho Sims is a man of few words. He let his game do the talking. Sims did just that and delivered his first career double-double, providing the silver lining in New York Knicks’ 110-98 loss to across-the-river rival Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
NBA
numberfire.com

Mike Conley starting for Utah on Friday, Danuel House coming off the bench

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Conley will return to the starting lineup on Friday with Danuel House moving back to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.4 minutes against the Suns. Conley's Friday projection includes...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Doncic and the Mavericks play the Spurs

LINE: Mavericks -9 BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is currently third in the NBA scoring 28.5 points per game. The Mavericks are 35-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 42.8 points per game in the paint.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen not enough to cut the Nets

The Cavaliers continue to spiral despite big games from Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen. The worst part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 118-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets is the fact that the Cavs actually wrecked Kyrie Irving all came long. Sadly, it wasn’t enough as the young core fell apart in the fourth quarter, where the team got dog-walked to the tune of 35-19. The Cavs have fallen off since the injury to Jarrett Allen, and are just 2-8 in their last 10. The Cavs wasted a 31 point performance from Garland and some fine sharp-shooting output from Lauri Markkanen.
CLEVELAND, OH

