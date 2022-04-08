Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Questionable for Friday's contest

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be relieved of his duties after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and special adviser Kurt Rambis are expected to remain in charge in L.A. The...
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has struggled in his first season in Los Angeles, but his teammates reportedly tried to provoke him in order to get him to play better this season. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, while the Lakers’ coaching staff was direct in their discussions with...
It’s safe to say that Kent Bazemore won’t be back with the Los Angeles Lakers next season. LeBron James has missed four straight games for the Lakers and is out the rest of the season due to his sprained ankle. He did not play in the team’s home game Friday against the Thunder.
New Orleans Pelicans (36-44, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (55-25, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts New Orleans trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-5 against division opponents. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per...
The New Orleans Pelicans will pay a visit to FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Pelicans-Grizzlies prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below. The Pelicans are coming...
Led by Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell and the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship. Alongside Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles, Powell believes the LA Clippers can do the same thing for years to come. The current LA Clippers roster took years to construct, but entering the 2022...
Brogdon (back) is out Saturday against the 76ers, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon hasn't played since March 18 due to his lower back soreness. His final chance to return during the regular season is Sunday against the Nets.
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is not starting in Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Williams will come off the bench after Dillon Brooks was announced as Thursday's starting small forward. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to produce 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
3 observations after 40-20 Embiid afternoon in Sixers' penultimate game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Just like most of the 49 wins that preceded it, the Sixers' 133-120 victory Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center was dominated by Joel Embiid. The MVP contender scored 41 points on 14-for-17 shooting...
Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
New York Knicks rookie center Jericho Sims is a man of few words. He let his game do the talking. Sims did just that and delivered his first career double-double, providing the silver lining in New York Knicks’ 110-98 loss to across-the-river rival Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Conley will return to the starting lineup on Friday with Danuel House moving back to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.4 minutes against the Suns. Conley's Friday projection includes...
LINE: Mavericks -9 BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is currently third in the NBA scoring 28.5 points per game. The Mavericks are 35-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 42.8 points per game in the paint.
The Cavaliers continue to spiral despite big games from Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen. The worst part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 118-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets is the fact that the Cavs actually wrecked Kyrie Irving all came long. Sadly, it wasn’t enough as the young core fell apart in the fourth quarter, where the team got dog-walked to the tune of 35-19. The Cavs have fallen off since the injury to Jarrett Allen, and are just 2-8 in their last 10. The Cavs wasted a 31 point performance from Garland and some fine sharp-shooting output from Lauri Markkanen.
