Nelsonville, OH

Police say man found dead in Hocking River near Nelsonville

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Police say at approximately 3:45 p.m. on March 30 a dead male body was found in the Hocking River near Nelsonville. The Hocking County 911 Center got...

