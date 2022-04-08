ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What to stream this weekend: 'Killing Eve' series finale, 'Metal Lords'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljvFw_0f3W36Ln00

April 8 (UPI) -- The series finale of Killing Eve, Saturday Night Live with host Jake Gyllenhaal and iCarly Season 2 are streaming this weekend.

In addition, Nickelodeon presents the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards, Chris Pine stars in film All the Old Knives and Courtney B. Vance stars in new series 61st Street.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'All the Old Knives' -- Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pine's Henry is investigating Thandiwe Newton's Celia in this espionage thriller, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Henry and Celia had a past romance during their days in the CIA and Celia is now under suspicion for being a double agent. Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce also star in the film from director Janus Metz.

'Metal Lords' -- Netflix

Two high school friends form a metal band and recruit a cellist player to compete at the Battle of the Bands in Metal Lords, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith and Joe Manganiello star in the film, from director Peter Sollett. Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello serves as executive music producer.

TV

'iCarly' Season 2 -- Paramount+

Miranda Cosgrove is back as Carly Shay for Season 2 of the iCarly revival series, which arrives Friday on Paramount+ with two new episodes. Carly will be in a new relationship in Season 2, while her friend Harper (Laci Mosley) puts on a fashion show. Josh Peck (Drake & Josh) will also be making a guest appearance in the new season.

'Woke' Season 2 -- Hulu

Lamorne Morris' Keef has become a more famous cartoonist and has a bigger platform in Woke Season 2, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Keef and his friends continue to try and bring about real change with a bigger microscope on them. T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata and J.B. Smoove also star.

'Elite' Season 5 -- Netflix

Spanish teen drama Elite kicks off its fifth season, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The students at the exclusive Las Encinas school are ready to break free from guilt, social norms and other expectations. Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch and Diego Martin star, along with new cast members Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia.

'Pinecone & Pony' -- Apple TV+

Apple TV+ presents this new animated series for kids that is based on book The Princess and the Pony, which is coming to the streaming service on Friday. The eight-episode series will follow a young warrior-in-training and her best friend Pony as they help each other learn to challenge expectations.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards -- Nickelodeon

Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski are hosting the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon. The annual event honors the year's best in TV, film, music and sports. Taylor Swift and Adele lead all nominees with four nominations each including Favorite Female Artist. Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow are performing.

'Would I Lie to You?' -- The CW

Aasif Mandvi hosts this new game show, which airs Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EDT on The CW. Teams must guess whether the story a member of the opposing team is telling is true or not. Celebrity guests will include actors John Hodgman, Richard Kind, Nikki M. James, comedians Jordan Klepper and Rachel Feinstein and former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC, Peacock

Jake Gyllenhaal is guest hosting the latest edition of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and Peacock. Camila Cabello is serving as the musical guest. Gyllenhaal is guest hosting as his new film Ambulance hits theaters.

'Killing Eve' series finale -- BBC America

Sandra Oh bids farewell to Eve in the final episode of Killing Eve, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BBC America. Fiona Shaw portrays Carolyn whose links to The Twelve will be revealed as Killing Eve wraps up its fourth and final season. Jodie Comer also stars as killer-for-hire Villanelle.

'61st Street' -- AMC, AMC+

A Black high school athlete gets caught up in a corrupt Chicago criminal justice system in this new drama series, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. Courtney B. Vance stars as a lawyer with Tosin Cole as the athlete, Moses Johnson. Michael B. Jordan serves as the executive producer.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan to Lead ABC Comedy Pilot ‘The Son in Law’

Sullivan will star in the single-cam comedy as Jake, a divorced dad with a 21 year old daughter. Jake never thought he would love again, until Asha came along. The problem is that Jake, a hard-working plumbing contractor, is solidly middle class, while Asha hails from the equivalent of uber-wealthy South Asian royalty. Jake wants to marry Asha, and while he still needs to ask Asha’s father for his blessing, the real stumbling block is Asha’s loving but controlling mother, who doesn’t hide her feelings about Jake being all wrong for her daughter.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Sasheer Zamata
Person
J. B. Smoove
Person
Nikki M. James
Person
Adele
Person
Georgina Amorós
Popculture

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for 'Bull,' 'Blue Bloods,' 'NCIS,' and More

The television season is almost over, so CBS announced its slate of season finales on Wednesday. In the case of the Michael Weatherly-starring Bull, the Thursday, May 26, episode serves as a series finale. CBS has already renewed a handful of shows for the 2022-2023 TV season, so expect many of these finales to end with cliffhangers.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Lords#Drake Josh#Drama Series#Icarly Season 2#Nickelodeon#Amazon Prime Video#Cia#Metal Lords#Paramount
E! News

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Can't Handle the Last Day of Filming and Neither Can We

Saying goodbye is never easy to do, especially when you've starred on a TV show for 12 years. Norman Reedus commemorated the last day of filming The Walking Dead season 11 by getting nostalgic with franchise executive producer Greg Nicotero. The longtime Walking Dead star, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie drama, confessed he was "short-circuiting" while trying to process the last day of production.
TV SERIES
TVLine

In The Flight Attendant's Season 2 Trailer, Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Will Have You Doing a Quadruple (!) Take

Click here to read the full article. The Flight Attendant‘s “mind palace” is serving up a veritable 31 flavors of Kaley Cuoco’s titular Cassie Bowden, as teased in the full trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max dramedy. Premiere Thursday, April 21 (with its first two episodes),The Flight Attendant ‘s sophomore run will find Cuoco’s Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” according to the official logline. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.” (Season 2...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
spoilertv.com

How We Roll - Episode 1.01 - Pilot (Series Premiere) - Press Release

“Pilot” – Pete Holmes stars in a new comedy inspired by the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, who gets laid off from his factory job and makes the extraordinary decision to follow his dream of becoming a professional bowler, on the series premiere of the CBS Original series HOW WE ROLL, Thursday, March 31 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells also star.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Walker' Season 3 Renewal Revealed by The CW

The CW has renewed its hit revival series Walker for a third season. The network ordered a new installment of the show along with several others: All American (season 5), Riverdale (season 7), The Flash (season 9), Nancy Drew (season 4), Kung Fu (season 3), Superman & Lois (season 3).
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
Popculture

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Premiere Date Announced With Official Trailer, First Look Photos

Better Call Saul Season 6 is well on its way, and fans will be excited to learn that the show finally has a premiere date and some new first-look photos and a new trailer. AMC has announced that the final season of Better Call Saul will roll out in two parts. The first part will premiere on April, 18 and will consist of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS star teases huge surprise ending for the season 19 finale

We're only a few episodes away from the season 19 finale of NCIS, and fans are eager to know what's next for Supervisory Special Agent Parker and his team. Ahead of the May 23 finale in the US, one of the stars of CBS's beloved procedural has teased what lies ahead for her character.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Animal Kingdom Final Season Premiere Date Set at TNT — Plus, See First Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Animal Kingdom is poised to throw its last punch. TNT announced on Wednesday that the crime-family drama’s sixth and final season will kick off on Sunday, June 19. Along with the premiere date, the cable network dropped a trailer that was, as you’d hope and expect from the show, fairly brutal. Shots are fired and blows taken as the Codys decide to tackle a $5M job that’ll allow them to start fresh. In other words, as Craig puts it, “it’s showtime.” It also may be curtains for Pope, whose Season 1 murder of Catherine was...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
329K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy