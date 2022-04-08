2 injured after car crashes 100 feet off Ogden canyon road

Two people were injured, one critically, after a car careened of a mountain road in Ogden on Thursday.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said they received at 9:30 p.m. of a call of a reckless driver in North Ogden Canyon. While en route to the location, deputies were notified of a single vehicle accident in the same area.

Weber County Sheriff's Office Vehicle sits 100 feet down canyon after crash Thursday night

Officials said the driver of the vehicle hit a wall and traveled across both lanes of traffic before crashing 100 feet down the side of the canyon.

A 20-year-old female passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital via helicopter in critical condition, while the 19-year-old male driver suffered only minor injuries.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and deputies are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.