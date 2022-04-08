ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

TPD: One woman shot after apartment parking lot argument; no arrests yet

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 1 day ago
One woman was shot Thursday afternoon after an argument between multiple people in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said that the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Jackson Bluff Road around 4:45 p.m. The cause of the argument was not released, but at some point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the woman, according to TPD.

The woman was taken by a friend to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that no arrests have been made, but detectives are currently developing a suspect and this investigation is ongoing.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

