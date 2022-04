MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Streets Division is warning drivers to plan ahead Friday morning as the city prepares for a potential snowy mix to impact the morning commute. City officials said they’ll have crews out on the city’s main roadways if and when snow begins to accumulate on the roads. The city’s main thoroughfares — which include roads around schools hospitals and city bus routes — will be cleared throughout the storm as needed.

MADISON, WI ・ 23 DAYS AGO