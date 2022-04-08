ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top prospects headed to Tiger Town for Clemson's spring game

By Sam Neumann, Gavin Oliver
Clemson is set to host a bunch of top prospects for Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game, which will kick off at 1 p.m. at Death Valley and be televised on ACC Network.

One of the headlining class of 2023 prospects who will be in attendance is St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, of course the younger brother of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Matayo, who received an offer from the Tigers on June 1, 2021 — the first day Clemson began offering recruits in the 2023 class — is ranked as the No. 2 edge defender and No. 21 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Among the other big-time 2023 prospects expected to be on hand are St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed and South Point High School (Belmont, N.C.) four-star offensive lineman Sullivan Absher.

Ojiegbe received an offer from Clemson in early March, while Absher added an offer from the Tigers in February.

This will mark Absher’s fourth trip to Tiger Town since last fall, as he visited Clemson for the Boston College and Wake Forest games last season before returning to campus for the Tigers’ second junior day of the year in early March.

“I’ve been looking to get back as soon as I could after I was there for junior day,” he told The Clemson Insider . “I have such a great experience every time I’m there.”

As for the class of 2024, some of the standout recruits planning to be at Death Valley for the spring game are Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star linebacker Andrew Hines III, his teammate at Woodward Academy, four-star linebacker Myles Graham, Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley and Chattanooga (Tenn.) Christian School four-star defensive back Boo Carter.

As always, visitor lists like this one are fluid and subject to change. But as of the time this article was published, here is the full list of prospects TCI confirmed as expected visitors for this weekend:

Class of 2023:

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 4-star DE David Ojiegbe

St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) 4-star CB Branden Strozier

South Point High School (Belmont, N.C.) 4-star OL Sullivan Absher

Vandegrift High School (Austin, TX.) 4-star OL Ian Reed

Bridgeland (Texas) 4-star TE Reid Mikeska

AC Reynolds (Ashville, N.C.) 3-star S DaShwan Stone

Whitefield Academy (Mableton, Ga.) 3-star OT Ian Geffrard

North Oconee High School (Bogart, Ga.) DB Khalil Barnes

Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) RB Jarvis Green

Lower Richland (Hopkins, S.C.) WR Nate Branch

Barnwell (S.C.) High School WR Clay Pender III

Daniel (Central, S.C.) WR Jaylen Brown-Wallace

Daniel (Central, S.C.) WR Eli Merck

Daniel (Central, S.C.) CB Misun Kelley

Greenville (S.C.) OT/DT Cameron Perfater

Clarke Central (Athens, Ga.) OL Jordan Monroe

North Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.) QB Seth Griffin

Class of 2024:

Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) 5-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) 4-star LB Andrew Hines III

Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) 4-star LB Myles Graham

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN.) 4-star CB Kaleb Beasley

Chattanooga (TN.) Christian School 4-star DB Boo Carter

Lower Richland (Hopkins, S.C.) OT Dakarai Sumter

Silver Bluff (Aiken, S.C.) RB Traevon Dunbar

Johns Creek (Alpharetta, Ga.) WR Kyle Vaka

Stockbridge (Ga.) High School DL Omar Lopez III

Stockbridge (Ga.) High School S Malik Caswell

Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) DT Kyle Mosley

Greenville (S.C.) K/P Thomas Guerrero

Class of 2025:

Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) OL David Sanders, Jr.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels getting big visit from four-star DT this weekend

The North Carolina football program will be hosting another big time visitor this weekend in addition to four-star safety Michael Daughtery. 2023 four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett will also be on campus this weekend in Chapel Hill visiting UNC. Jarrett has offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Miami (Fla), Penn State, Tennessee and many more. Jarrett was also on UNC’s campus twice last summer. 2023 4 star DT Jamaal Jarrett will take big visit to #UNC this weekend and then heads to #Clemson Monday where he should be officially offered. #UGA team to beat in my opinion. — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) April...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis hits recruiting trail to see top recruits

As we await the decisions of a few UNC basketball players, the focus for the program is now on the future of the roster. And that includes recruiting classes for 2023 and 2024. Just days after a run to the title game, Hubert Davis and his staff were out evaluating prospects in the first open period of the AAU circuit. Davis was in Orlando for the EYBL circuit and he was courtside to watch 2023 target G.G. Jackson, 2024 target Nassir Cunningham and 2024 commit Simeon Wilcher Friday night. Davis took it all in as he watch both Wilcher and Cunningham who...
FOX Carolina

Clemson football hosts annual spring game on Saturday afternoon

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Football is holding its annual Orange and White Game in Memorial Stadium on April 9. Team officials said the game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. The game is open to the public and televised on the ACC Network. Gates to the stadium opened at 11:30 a.m.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson baseball falls short vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

Clemson baseball couldn’t come up with an upset victory over No. 13 Notre Dame on Friday, giving the Tigers their 10th loss in the past 15 games. In the 1-4 loss, Clemson’s offense didn’t get much going and managed to record four total hits, two of which came from right fielder Caden Grice. Meanwhile, Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin suffered the loss to Notre Dame pitcher John Michael Bertrand. Anglin recorded four strikeouts in his 6.2 innings pitched and gave up seven hits. Clemson began the year 14-0 and had its best start to a season since 1992, but with the loss to the Fighting Irish, the Tigers are now 2-7 in ACC play, with hopes of rising in the conference standings dwindling. Clemson (19-10) will try to turn the tides back in its favor on Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Tigers play Notre Dame in game two of the three-game series. List NFL draft preview: Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross
