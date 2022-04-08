Top prospects headed to Tiger Town for Clemson's spring game
Clemson is set to host a bunch of top prospects for Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game, which will kick off at 1 p.m. at Death Valley and be televised on ACC Network.
One of the headlining class of 2023 prospects who will be in attendance is St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, of course the younger brother of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.
Matayo, who received an offer from the Tigers on June 1, 2021 — the first day Clemson began offering recruits in the 2023 class — is ranked as the No. 2 edge defender and No. 21 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Among the other big-time 2023 prospects expected to be on hand are St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed and South Point High School (Belmont, N.C.) four-star offensive lineman Sullivan Absher.
Ojiegbe received an offer from Clemson in early March, while Absher added an offer from the Tigers in February.
This will mark Absher’s fourth trip to Tiger Town since last fall, as he visited Clemson for the Boston College and Wake Forest games last season before returning to campus for the Tigers’ second junior day of the year in early March.
“I’ve been looking to get back as soon as I could after I was there for junior day,” he told The Clemson Insider . “I have such a great experience every time I’m there.”
As for the class of 2024, some of the standout recruits planning to be at Death Valley for the spring game are Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star linebacker Andrew Hines III, his teammate at Woodward Academy, four-star linebacker Myles Graham, Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley and Chattanooga (Tenn.) Christian School four-star defensive back Boo Carter.
As always, visitor lists like this one are fluid and subject to change. But as of the time this article was published, here is the full list of prospects TCI confirmed as expected visitors for this weekend:
Class of 2023:
St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei
St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 4-star DE David Ojiegbe
St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) 4-star CB Branden Strozier
South Point High School (Belmont, N.C.) 4-star OL Sullivan Absher
Vandegrift High School (Austin, TX.) 4-star OL Ian Reed
Bridgeland (Texas) 4-star TE Reid Mikeska
AC Reynolds (Ashville, N.C.) 3-star S DaShwan Stone
Whitefield Academy (Mableton, Ga.) 3-star OT Ian Geffrard
North Oconee High School (Bogart, Ga.) DB Khalil Barnes
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) RB Jarvis Green
Lower Richland (Hopkins, S.C.) WR Nate Branch
Barnwell (S.C.) High School WR Clay Pender III
Daniel (Central, S.C.) WR Jaylen Brown-Wallace
Daniel (Central, S.C.) WR Eli Merck
Daniel (Central, S.C.) CB Misun Kelley
Greenville (S.C.) OT/DT Cameron Perfater
Clarke Central (Athens, Ga.) OL Jordan Monroe
North Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.) QB Seth Griffin
Class of 2024:
Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) 5-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler
Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) 4-star LB Andrew Hines III
Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) 4-star LB Myles Graham
Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN.) 4-star CB Kaleb Beasley
Chattanooga (TN.) Christian School 4-star DB Boo Carter
Lower Richland (Hopkins, S.C.) OT Dakarai Sumter
Silver Bluff (Aiken, S.C.) RB Traevon Dunbar
Johns Creek (Alpharetta, Ga.) WR Kyle Vaka
Stockbridge (Ga.) High School DL Omar Lopez III
Stockbridge (Ga.) High School S Malik Caswell
Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) DT Kyle Mosley
Greenville (S.C.) K/P Thomas Guerrero
Class of 2025:
Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) OL David Sanders, Jr.
