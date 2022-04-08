Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish closed for repairs this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La.-Sunny skies and decent winds greeted high school anglers today on Cross Lake. It was stop number three for the North Louisiana high school fishing league, and 98 teams did all they could to climb their way to the top. So far, there has not been a repeat winner this season. But there has been a repeat second place winner for the first two tournaments. That would be team Jase White and Tanner Williams of Haughton.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO