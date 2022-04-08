Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish closed for repairs this weekend

LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County plans to close a road for repairs. According to the county, Fairwinds Road in Landrum will be closed beginning April 4th due to the potential of a creek washing out part of it. Equipment will be mobilized to the road Monday and the repairs will start one week later. […]
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have closed I-10 East near the Port Allen/Plaquemine exit due to a crash involving a bus. The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, March 24. Traffic is currently backed up for three miles. Few other details are available...
BATON ROUGE, La. — A number of state offices will be closed ahead of Tuesday's expected severe weather. Sixteen southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed all day, while 18 additional parishes will close at noon.
22-year-old Hannah Broussard dead after a vehicle hits a tree in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. On early Friday morning, 22-year-old Hannah Broussard, of Prairieville, lost her life after the vehicle she was riding in slammed into a tree in Ascension Parish.
Garner, N.C. — Contractors performing repair work will close the railroad crossings in and around the town of Garner starting on Tuesday morning. A news release from the town states the closings are expected to last several days. Drivers will need to find alternate routes that do not include the crossings while the work is underway.
A semi-truck driver has been charged after authorities accused him of barreling into a firetruck on a Louisiana highway, sending firefighters scrambling and causing one to plunge off the interstate overpass. A firefighter crew was assisting with a crash on I-10 around 8:30 p.m. on March 9, KLFY reported. While...
SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Ascension Parish on Friday, March 25. According to LSP, the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 in Sorrento, La. just after 1 a.m. Authorities have confirmed Hannah Broussard, 22, of Prairieville, died in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- North Rose Street between North Street and Ransom Street will be closed until Friday, March 18, for a water service repair, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Motor vehicle traffic will be detoured east to North Burdick Street during the work. Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Based on a crack revealed during a scheduled inspection today, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the bridge located on Country Club Road at Highway 49 immediately. According to the City of Hattiesburg, detour routes and signage will be placed to direct traffic across Highway...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The intersection of Old Shell Road and Mobile Infirmary Boulevard will close Friday evening and remain closed through Monday morning for road repairs, according to Mobile city officials. The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System will be completing road repairs following its underground utility improvements. The...
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann has announced a road closure associated with the tornado that moved through Arabi Tuesday night. According to Pohlmann, St. Claude Avenue is fully closed, both eastbound and westbound lanes, at the St. Bernard/Orleans parish line and will be for several hours due to Entergy workers repairing utilities to the area.
A school in St. Bernard Parish will be closed Wednesday due to the tornado damages sustained in its neighborhood. School officials said Tuesday night that Arabi Elementary School will be closed all day Wednesday due to the damage sustained throughout Arabi. All other public schools in St. Bernard Parish will...
UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports that Nara Visa Highway, Highway 56, and Highway 64/87 are closed at this time. The sheriff’s office said that motorists should not seek an alternate route due to road closures.
