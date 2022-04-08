Dan and Bonnie Reed of RandR Tool in Winchester. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

R&R Tool, incorporated in 1990. At the time, Dan Reed, Owner and CEO, was working full-time for another company. In 2002, R&R Tool, Inc. became full-time. Dan and his wife Bonnie, President of the company, have worn many hats, starting in a small shop and in 2008 moving into the 70,000-square foot manufacturing facility, they now run in Blanchester, Ohio. In March 2022, they opened a new shop in Winchester, Ohio. Dan says, “I started looking for a place where people grew up as I did. People can learn important things because of necessity when they are young. I was trying to find where there was a place that fit that scope. I was looking for an answer, and we need people – we need good people that want to be on a team with purpose.”

The company’s tagline is “A quality driven company,” followed by the subline, “Influencing lives one operation at a time.” They specialize in medical manufacturing through computer numerical control (CNC) machining. Dan explained, “We make parts that go into medical devices assembled at another company. We machine metal parts (90% stainless steel) for that company and some plastic. They put the parts into an instrument used with heart surgery.” Dan was originally a consultant doing welding for a medical device company. They established a good relationship and asked him to machine the parts. At that time, Dan and Bonnie were the only ones working in the shop. As the medical device company expanded, R&R Tool, Inc. developed and continued to grow. The projection is growing another 70% within the next five years.

Bonnie is the President of the company and manages the business. She reflects on the early days saying, “Dan would cut parts, and I would do bookwork, and then I would help him put together the fixtures or molds – whatever I could do. We raised four daughters as well. We packaged and delivered products because we didn’t have anybody else.” Bonnie said their family and early employee mantra was, “You don’t say that’s not your job. Everything is your job.” She also expresses gratefulness that she has been able to pass most of what she had done to their second oldest daughter, Adrienne, who is the controller and purchasing. Bonnie said, “Adrienne is very efficient, very fluent, and helps make great decisions for the business.”

How did they get started? Dan says, “My nature is an innovator, and I like to work on new ideas. We have five patents that are separate from medical. With the medical, well, I try anything new. My business perspective is that I believe that people set a good path and have a good faith, and if they believe in what they believe in and follow that, they will be successful. We set that path, and we grow. We don’t know how it happened. Honestly, we’ve just been blessed,” Bonnie adds, “It’s been a God thing. Hard work and faith. We pray for direction and guidance.”

Dan and Bonnie are committed to helping others be successful. They try to make parts economical so that other businesses prosper. The Winchester site is busy getting machines moved in and hiring people. They plan on building Winchester into a full shop, but the progress has been slower than desired. R&R is hiring both full and part-time employees, and they are looking for an experience of two years or more. R&R has employed Roy Cooper’s machining program students from the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center and looks forward to working with the Adams County Training Center programs. There will also be a need for quality control, inspectors, and office personnel. Dan says, “We’re here, and we are into machining, and we’d like some good talented people to join us. We try to keep it family-oriented. We want people to come to work and have a good job, make a living, and work together as a team.”

Bonnie adds, “We consider ourselves the R&R Tool family. Appreciation is important to us – people should feel appreciated for what they do.” R&R Tool, Inc. continues to expand. Dan states, “Set a path, stay on the path, and don’t worry about the other stuff.” It sounds like R&R’s path is paving the way for others.