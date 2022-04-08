ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Rayfield Wright, Cowboys Hall of Famer, Dies at Age 76

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago

Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright, known as Big Cat to his friends and Dallas Cowboys teammates, died Thursday. He was 76.

His family said that Wright spent the past several days in a Dallas hospital after suffering a severe seizure, possibly related to the concussions he had while playing.

Wright was a rare NFL talent in that he switched positions, going from backup tight end to dominant offensive tackle after he made the Dallas roster. He was late to playing football and felt more comfortable on the basketball court. But he was both big and agile, which made him perfect for a new-age kind of blocker.

Rayfield Wright played 13 years with the Cowboys after coming to Dallas as a seventh-round draft pick from Fort Valley State. He made the Pro Bowl six times during his career and was All-Pro for four seasons. He also was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1970s.

But it took Rayfield Wright a while to get to the Hall of Fame. He was part of the 2008 class that included former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman , Harry Carson, Warren Moon, John Madden, and Reggie White.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dnPz_0f3W0V7g00
Dallas offensive linemen Rayfield Wright, Blaine Nye, John Fitzgerald and John Niland in 1973 (Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Wright was known as a terrific speaker. And as part of his 20-minute Hall of Fame acceptance speech, he said : “some say that patience is a virtue. After 22 years of eligibility, God knows that I’m not a saint, but I am a Dallas Cowboy.”

He later told the crowd gathered at the ceremony:

“To every young athlete within the sound of my voice, it takes courage to dream your dream. … Take a leap of faith. Listen to your parents and respect your elders. Learn from your successes and your losses.

“Be satisfied you gave the game everything that you had and remember this: Don’t be afraid to travel the road less traveled, because Larry Rayfield Wright did, and you can, too.”

Wright did travel the less traveled path to get to football greatness. Wright, who grew up in Georgia, didn’t make his high school team until his senior season. He signed with Fort Valley State to play basketball. But he caught the eye of football coach Stan Lomax. The coach suggested that Wright quit his summer job and concentrate on football. That’s how Wright became a tight end. But he also averaged 20 points and 20 rebounds a game in basketball.

The Cowboys loved to draft athletes and turn them into football players. Dallas personnel director Gil Brandt suggested the team draft Wright, although the prospect also was weighing his NBA options. Then coach Tom Landry thought the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Wright could play offensive tackle.

His first assignment came against the Los Angeles Rams. That meant Wright would need to block Rams great Deacon Jones. Wright held his own against Jones and stuck at tackle, becoming one of the best ever.

Rayfield Wright also was a terrific human being. That’s who his friends remembered after hearing that he’d died. Drew Pearson, a Dallas Hall of Fame receiver, posted on Twitter:

“The news today that my friend and brother Rayfield passed is somber,” Pearson said. “What a wonderful and kind man he was with a heart for service. His smile lit up every room he entered and he is going to be greatly missed. RIP my friend and brother. Prayers for your wife, family & friends.”

The post Rayfield Wright, Cowboys Hall of Famer, Dies at Age 76 appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rayfield Wright
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tackle Football#American Football#Sports#The Hall Of Fame
Outsider.com

Walmart Recalls 25,000 Bags of Popular Chips Due to Possible Contamination

If you’re planning on grocery shopping any time soon, it might be best to avoid one particular food item. Last month, Walmart issued recalls for their Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips. The FDA found this particular brand of chip posed a potential health hazard to consumers. Reports state the Great Value brand tortilla chips potentially saw metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Outsider.com

Mama Bear’s Reaction to Cub Left in Her Den at Cherokee National Forest Goes Viral

A tragic story regarding an orphaned bear at Cherokee National Forest finally has a happy ending that’s sure to warm your heart. Earlier this week, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) arrived at a scene when a car struck a sow in Cocke County. A passerby discovered that the bear actually had a cub when she heard the baby crying. So, she contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). Unfortunately, the mother bear passed away, but when ABR called TWRA, they had the perfect spot for the orphaned cub.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Who Was ‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Married to Before Tim McGraw?

1883 star Faith Hill is married to fellow country superstar Tim McGraw. While the couple has been together since 1996, Hill was married to another man before that. At the very beginning of her music career, the singer was with Daniel Hill, an executive of a music publishing company. Finding common ground through being in the music industry, they stayed together through the release of her first album, Take Me as I Am.
HOME & GARDEN
Outsider.com

American Idol Contestant Delivers Cover of ‘The Dance’ That Would Make Garth Brooks Proud

On last night’s “American Idol” episode, one contestant paid tribute to Garth Brooks with a stunning rendition of his hit song, “The Dance.”. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Marshall Griffith didn’t have a huge music career leading up to his “American Idol” audition. He confessed to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that he only started seriously singing “five or six” months ago. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native performed in about four or five gigs in that time, surprising the judges.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

434K+
Followers
47K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy