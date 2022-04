Tomball ISD is considering boundary changes affecting Creekview, Creekside Forest and Timber Creek elementary schools. TISD presented a boundary drawing, Plan A, at the March 7 meeting that would add 100 students each to Creekside Forest and Timber Creek, reducing Creekview by 200 students. After pushback from parents in Tomball and The Woodlands as well as The Woodlands Township board of directors concerning the safety of children, TISD officials drew up a second plan to consider.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO