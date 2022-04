The Raspberry Pi has plenty of use cases that work great on planet Earth and a few that cater to the demands of outer space—thanks to projects like AstroPi. There are some projects, however, that seem to meet in the middle like maker Dr2mod’s Raspberry Pi Pico-powered sun tracking project. This project makes it possible to keep an eye on the giant mass of nuclear fusion in our solar system while staying indoors. It lays out a clean display of data, going as far as providing an estimation for what time sunrise and sunset will occur.

