Complex phones calls should not be done by automation

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.

ECONOMY ・ 23 DAYS AGO