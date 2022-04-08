Former Commanders wide receiver DeAndre Carter signs with Chargers

The Washington Commanders lost a free agent they preferred to keep when wide receiver/kick returner DeAndre Carter agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Carter’s deal with the Chargers is for one year with a cap number of $1.135 million per Over the Cap.

The Commanders claimed they wanted to retain Carter, who had a nice season in 2021, yet couldn’t match — or surpass — $1.135 million for 2022?

Carter isn’t a significant loss in the grand scheme of things, and that’s no knock on Carter. He is a reserve wide receiver who was pressed into duty last season due to Washington’s lack of depth and injuries. He performed well, establishing career highs with 24 receptions, 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter had a good season as Washington’s primary return man, averaging 25.1 yards per kickoff return. He returned one for a touchdown. Carter also averaged 8.4 yards per punt return.

It’s easy to see why the Commanders wanted to keep Carter. So, considering the contract he signed with the Chargers for those terms, it is a surprise not to see him back in Washington.

The Commanders will be back in the market for a kick and punt returner in 2022.