Rockford shooting suspect arrested after high-speed chase

By John Clark
 1 day ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Kevin Hudson, 32, for a shooting and attempted murder on Taylor Street last month.

Police said the incident happened around 3:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Taylor Street on March 8th, where witnesses said a suspect was chasing and shooting at a mid-sized SUV while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The department’s Gang Crime unit identified Hudson as the suspect.

Police officers were surveilling a home in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Road, after they received reports Hudson was staying with his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Officers saw the girlfriend’s car return to the home while she was known to be at work and pulled in behind it, but Hudson reportedly drove through the grass and onto the road to escape. He then drove at 70 mph down N. 2nd Street until he lost control on the off-ramp of N. 2nd Street and Spring Creek Road, got out, and ran through a heavily wooded residential area where he was pursued by police.

After he allegedly hid in the bushes, police formed a perimeter and called in a K9 unit, which located Hudson and helped bring him into police custody

He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Assault, and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification, Aggravated Fleeing Police, and Resisting Arrest.

Rockford officers attacked during stolen car arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers came under attack by four people while trying to arrest Brishawn Vaughn, 18, after a pursuit early Thursday morning. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bell School Road. As officers approached, police say the driver, Vaughn, crashed into a squad car and […]
Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family has identified 18-year-old Davonte Simmons as the teen killed in a shooting Thursday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows several individuals engaged in activity around a […]
16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
