Rockford shooting suspect arrested after high-speed chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Kevin Hudson, 32, for a shooting and attempted murder on Taylor Street last month.

Police said the incident happened around 3:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Taylor Street on March 8th, where witnesses said a suspect was chasing and shooting at a mid-sized SUV while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The department’s Gang Crime unit identified Hudson as the suspect.

Police officers were surveilling a home in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Road, after they received reports Hudson was staying with his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Officers saw the girlfriend’s car return to the home while she was known to be at work and pulled in behind it, but Hudson reportedly drove through the grass and onto the road to escape. He then drove at 70 mph down N. 2nd Street until he lost control on the off-ramp of N. 2nd Street and Spring Creek Road, got out, and ran through a heavily wooded residential area where he was pursued by police.

After he allegedly hid in the bushes, police formed a perimeter and called in a K9 unit, which located Hudson and helped bring him into police custody

He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Assault, and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification, Aggravated Fleeing Police, and Resisting Arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.