Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been caught up in long delays for airport security, with many travellers missing flights and other departures being delayed. These are the key questions and answers.Why are airport security queues currently so long?The problem has the same root as the widespread cancellations on British Airways and easyJet: a surge in demand for holidays abroad following the UK’s removal, after nearly two years, of travel restrictions.Covid is having a huge impact in two ways. First, current levels of staff sickness are higher than normal. But there is also a long-term effect – in terms of...

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO