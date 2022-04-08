ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTA Signs ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Star Tika Sumpter

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor, producer, and podcast host Tika Sumpter ( Sonic the Hedgehog , Mixed-ish ) in all areas.

In film, Sumpter will next be seen in Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reprising the role of Maddie Wachowski alongside James Marsden and Jim Carrey later this year.

Previously, she starred opposite Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, and Sissy Spacek in David Lowery’s The Old Man and The Gun , which premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival; in Southside With You , which Sumpter co-produced with John Legend and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival; and in Universal’s award-winning James Brown biopic Get On Up alongside Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Chadwick Boseman, among others.

On the small screen, she recently starred in the ABC comedy series Mixed-ish , where she played Alicia Johnson opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Gary Cole. Previously, she co-starred with Queen Latifah in HBO’s Bessie , which won the Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Television Movie”; and appeared in the CW’s Gossip Girl ; OWN’s The Have and The Have Nots ; and the Daytime Emmy-award winning soap opera, One Life to Live , which garnered her an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Sumpter is collaborating with Thai Randolph in the audio space. Together they launched the media company Sugaberry, whose mission is to foster a community where Black women prioritize ownership of their health, wealth, and pleasure. The pair also host The Suga, a Gracie Award-winning podcast centered around Black motherhood.

She will continue to be repped by Brookside Artist Management and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

