Hastings, NE

Jury trial postponed in Hastings fatal crash case

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 1 day ago

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The trial for a Hastings man charged in connection with a fatal December car crash has been postponed from May until August. Anthony Pingel, 32, is charged in Adams County District Court with two counts of felony Motor Vehicle Homicide, two counts of misdemeanor Third Degree Assault,...

