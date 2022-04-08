Why a Slice of Pizza in New York Costs More Than a Subway Ride
The New York Times posited in the 1980s that because of inflation, the cost of a slice of pizza in New York will always be around the same price as a ride on the subway. But for the first time in 40 years, the so-called "pizza principle" has been broken. Increasing costs of supplies like utility gas, flour, and cheese — not to mention labor due to shortages — have driven the price of a cheese slice up to $3.14 on average, according to the app Slice. Cheddar News spoke to Vito's Slices and Ices co-owners John and Nick Accardi to learn why.
Comments / 4