Shuffle Board: C-Suite Moves at Nordstrom, Burlington, JD, Zappos, American Textile
Click here to read the full article.
Nordstrom named Ken Worzel and Jamie Nordstrom chief customer and chief stores officer, respectively; Saks tapped Cara Chacon as ESG SVP.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- Emily Ratajkowski Tries Her Hand at Sneaker Design With Superga Collab
- Shuffle Board: New CEOs for Zulily, AWI, Bast; Neiman, Guess, Parachute Name CFOs
- Lee Fetes 50-Years of Smiley with New Global Collection
Comments / 0