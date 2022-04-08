Shuffle Board: C-Suite Moves at Nordstrom, Burlington, JD, Zappos, American Textile

Going into the Saks Fifth Avenue's friends and family sale, we were sure most of our coins would go to the beauty deals. However, that quickly changed when we found out that several cult-favorite AGOLDE jeans were marked down (which is incredibly rare ). The popular denim label's jeans usually cost anywhere between $168 to $325, but from now until March 29, you can get several of their best-selling pairs for 25 percent off (no coupon code needed). For the uninitiated, AGOLDE jeans are known for having attitude, meaning every pair has personality. Going for the 90s Straight-Leg Jeans? You'll instantly feel like a chic, French woman. Obsessed with the 90s Mid-Rise Loose-Fit Distressed pair? Get ready to make heads turn. Or if you'd rather play it safe (which we totally support), you'll love the 90's Pinch Waist High-Waist Straight style. You really can't go wrong with any style, but here are five of our favorite jean picks from the sale.

